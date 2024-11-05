TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 2.19. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

