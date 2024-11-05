The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Boeing by 207.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 32.1% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

