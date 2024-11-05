Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Price

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $304.00 to $333.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.60.

NYSE CW opened at $350.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $203.22 and a twelve month high of $371.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $256,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $208,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

