Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,515,967 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

