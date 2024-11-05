Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Unilever by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 169,793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE UL opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.