Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 244.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,600,628 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,809,000 after buying an additional 542,485 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 352.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 653,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 508,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $1,458,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

