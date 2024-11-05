US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,425 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SF opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

