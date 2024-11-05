US Bancorp DE Buys 28,706 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kenvue by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.38%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

