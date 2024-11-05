US Bancorp DE Has $4.99 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

