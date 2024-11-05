US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,882,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,877,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,781 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,105,000 after buying an additional 1,204,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

NYSE:ARW opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

