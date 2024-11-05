US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 893.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.