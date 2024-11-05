US Bancorp DE Sells 438 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

