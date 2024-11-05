US Bancorp DE Sells 655 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 274,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $457.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $475.73.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

