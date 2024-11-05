US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 488,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 476,126 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $19,765,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 332,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

