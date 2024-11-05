US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 64.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MasTec by 46.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

