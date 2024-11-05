Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $854,400.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,968,226. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

