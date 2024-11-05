Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $854,400.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,968,226. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte



Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

