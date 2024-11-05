Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 59,435 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,469 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 754,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after buying an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 120.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,845 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

