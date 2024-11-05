Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

INDB opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 20.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

