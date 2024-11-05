Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.