Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $787.23 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

