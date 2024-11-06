89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,032 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of 89bio worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 41.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,241 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after purchasing an additional 415,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 402,999 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.07. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

