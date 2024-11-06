AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

