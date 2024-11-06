AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.57. AAR has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

