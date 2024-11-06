abrdn plc Acquires 928 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 160.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.