abrdn plc Buys 157 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Toro were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 112.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Toro by 522.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 850.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

