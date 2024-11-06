abrdn plc Grows Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.11, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

