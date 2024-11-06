abrdn plc Has $317,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.