abrdn plc Purchases 2,017 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Quarry LP bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

