agilon health (AGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
agilon health Price Performance
AGL opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.60.
In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
