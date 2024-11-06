agilon health (AGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGL opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

