American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.12%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

