American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,970,000 after buying an additional 157,762 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:AHR opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

