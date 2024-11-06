Analyzing Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genenta Science and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Genenta Science presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 439.96%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 559.24%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genenta Science.

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genenta Science and X4 Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals $563,000.00 166.46 -$101.17 million $0.08 6.95

Genenta Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.17% -54.32%

Summary

Genenta Science beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

