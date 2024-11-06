ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ArcBest has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.