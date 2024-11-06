Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 21.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 40.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at $63,485,288.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at $63,485,288.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,942,995.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,504.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.