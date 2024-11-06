Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,716,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 155,449 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

