Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTV. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

