Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTLP. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.68. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Bergeron bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $266,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,783.79. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, Director Douglas Bergeron bought 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $266,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,783.79. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,945.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,866 shares of company stock worth $416,302. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.