BILL (BILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect BILL to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect BILL to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BILL opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $87.05.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares valued at $209,866. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have commented on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

