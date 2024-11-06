Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.71 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

