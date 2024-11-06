Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

BAH stock opened at $185.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $122.59 and a 1 year high of $189.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

