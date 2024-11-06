BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

