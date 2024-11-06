Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

