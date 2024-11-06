Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,546,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 512,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 157,141 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Several research firms have commented on BDN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

