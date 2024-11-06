Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 947.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom stock opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.12 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.21 billion, a PE ratio of 151.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

