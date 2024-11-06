Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,169.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,078 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 4.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $161,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 998.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 910.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,751,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,182 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 891.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $812.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.12 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.