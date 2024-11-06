Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 894.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 162,094 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $812.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

