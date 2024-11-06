Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brunswick by 47.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BC stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

