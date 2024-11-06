Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $167.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

