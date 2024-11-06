Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

