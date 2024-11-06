Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $113.18 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,517,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

